Melissa Watts, Owner of The Lash Bar and Hello Darling Pro, along with Tiffany Dudson, Co-Owner of Hello Darling Pro joined us for our stripped-down, vulnerable show where hosts went makeup free.

We talk why it’s important to honor our bodies, and be aware of what we are putting on and in them. Anything we put on our bodies is absorbed through the skin. So giving our skin a chance to breath is essential, and being aware of ingredients in products is key.

The Lash Bar was started because Melissa wanted to create a space that was different in the beauty industry, with a focus on how people feel, and the way it directly impacts how we show up in life. Lashes give us the ability to show up looking refused without all the makeup. Their lash serum is prostaglandin free. Prostaglandin has some negative side effects, such as fat loss under the eye, permanent eye color change, and irritation to the eyes.

Melissa has been able to partner with over a dozen humanitarian organizations, and started a feeding program in Zambia Africa that currently feeds 150 children while they are in school .

The Lash Bar is located at 3397 N 1200 E Ste 110 in Lehi, UT 84043