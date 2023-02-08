SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It is so common for women to experience hair loss at some point, and it can happen for so many reasons. The Laced Hair Foundation is one way to combat this devastating hair loss, and they’re here to help. Lacy Gadegaard-West joined us to talk about her upcoming Hair for Hope Gala and their mission.

The Laced Hair Foundation was created to give women confidence and hope when they are struggling or experiencing hair loss. This foundation was started after Lacy herself started to experience hair loss, and felt her confidence plummet. Lacy, who owns a hair extension company, wanted to help others who experienced what she did, and created the charity to do so.

This year, the Laced Hair Foundation has started offering wigs as well, and these wigs will be made from real hair donated to them. With real-hair wigs, women are still able to curl and style their hair, which is something they can’t do with synthetic wigs.

This is the charity’s second annual Hair for Hope Gala. Because of how popular the gala was last year, this year the event will be held at The Grand America, and our very own Nicea DeGering will be attending. The gala will have auctions and other events for people to participate in, and the goal is to raise more money to be able to provide wigs and extensions to women going through hard times.

Tickets are still available, and you can buy them on the Laced Hair Foundation website. This charity helps women feel like themselves again while facing these challenges, and anyone can apply on their website lacedhair.com to receive help and hair extensions from this charity. You can find more information on lacedhair.com or on their Instagram at @lacedhairfoundation.