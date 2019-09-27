The labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his “life’s regret”

Come join The Road Home in “Helping People Move Home” at the 33rd Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair on Wednesday, October 2 from 5:30-8:30p.m. at The Salt Palace Convention Center.

Enjoy chili, salads, breads and desserts from 14 local chefs in Utah cooking up their favorite recipes. To name a few, chefs will be coming from The Grand America Hotel, Harmons, Red Iguana, Texas Roadhouse and so many more. The Salt Lake City Fire Department and Police Department will be cooking up some chili.