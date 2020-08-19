The King’s English Bookshop is a gem of a shop in the most charming building, since 1977! Locally focused, co-owner Anne Holman tells us it’s more important than ever to support local and keep our dollars feeding in to our community, so it continues to thrive!

Right now you can get your books curbside, in the mail, or delivered right to you if you’re in the SLC area. They also offer virtual story time every day at 11 am with Rob, who loves sharing with the online audience each day.

Black lives matter books are at the top of the list for what everyone is currently reading, as well as books that allow us to escape. Mystery, and kids books round out the list. Anne and her staff can also perfectly match books to people!

Workbooks, games, and monthly subscriptions for both books and puzzles are also popular for staying indoors during the pandemic.

The King’s English is located at 1511 s 1500 e in SLC and online at www.kingsenglish.com