The Joy School Storybook that you can get free

Our sweet friends the Eyres announced that nominations are now open for the second annual FAMILY.IS awards for social media that strengthens families! They also announced a new Joy School Storybook that you can get for free. Just follow these links:
1. https://awards.family.is/family-is-awards-2020
2. https://bushelandpeckbooks.com/products/joy-school
3. https://valuesparenting.com/joy-school/
Richard and Linda have been our family and parenting regulars on GTU for a dozen years! They are always involved in things that promote strong families and help parents.
2. https://bushelandpeckbooks.com/products/joy-school