- She’s a accomplished singer, actor and now talk show host! Jennifer Hudson tells us who she is most excited to interview next on her show that kicked off on September 12, 2022 which just happened to be the star’s 41st birthday. The Jennifer Hudson show was just renewed for a second season and she tells us to expect more celebrity interviews and most of all, more singing! Jennifer says she loves planned performances but the best show moments are when she just breaks out into song with a guest. Hudson, a rare EGOT winner, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — says she’s very excited to keep the program going. The Jennifer Hudson Show airs on ABC4 every weekday afternoon at 3:00 pm.