The internet is totally grossed out by a man putting cold water on hot pizza

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – It definitely made us do a double take when Brian tried this – and the internet is totally grossed out by a man who put his hot pizza under running water to cool it down. While water does cool the food by pulling heat out, you really don’t have to run the water directly on the food because it ruins perfectly good pizza!
- Plus, as Utah’s vaccination program ramps up, officials warn that continuing to follow current public health guidelines to avoid transmission of the novel coronavirus is imperative. “We are months out from having a good control over the spread of infection,” Intermountain Healthcare’s Community Health and Prevention Medical Director Dr. Tamara Sheffield says. So how protected are you after just one vaccination? We have that answer this morning.
- Surae tells us how to become a “breakfast person” even if it’s not your favorite meal of the day. And our resident sandwich expert Reagan shows us the most popular sandwiches in each state. Utah’s made our mouth’s water!
- At the end of the show, we leave you with a little bit of magic. You have to watch closely while magician Elias “Lefty” Caress puts coins in one hand, shows them to the camera and then with the flick of a wrist, pulls them all one by one out of his beard? How did he do it? Tune in to the second hour of GTU to find out!