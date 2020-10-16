The importance of voting with Oliva Jaramillo

Olivia Jaramillo is the Democratic candidate for the Utah House of Representatives, House District 14 and has one impressive bio. Olivia was born and raised in Mexico, and immigrated to the United States when she was 14. She joined the United States Air Force in 1999. She has served tours to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, 7 years in Europe, and humanitarian missions into Sub-Saharan Africa (Mozambique, Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa).

Olivia has written Military Legislation at local and regional Military levels. She retired from Active Duty Military Service after 20 years in March 2019. She currently Chairs the North Davis Communities that Care Coalition, has created a Veterans Benefits Fair in Davis County, in conjunction with Davis County Commissioners, founded and leads the Davis County Multicultural Committee; and is currently working on enhancing first responder training to include Implicit bias/race relations sensitivity education. She was recently nominated to be the State’s PTA Diversity & Inclusion Board Specialist. Olivia lives in Syracuse, Utah with her 9-year-old son Oliver.

Olivia tells us voting is more important than it’s ever been, and she wants to remind all people, all individuals under the age of 40 that have never voted, to register and use their voice. Utah is more diverse than it’s ever been, in Davis county alone, there are almost 40,000 people of racial or ethnic minority.

The Davis Multicultural Committee was formed to help Davis County cities, advise them on celebrating diversity and addressing injustices and better preparing first responders. Olivia is busy working with Woods Cross City Mayor and City Council to better prepare first responders and their community with information on enhancing race relations and decrease implicit bias, as well as working with Davis County Sheriff to do the same, and they are already conducting their own implicit bias elimination training.

Her final message is to all the people of Utah; we must start moving forward together without leaving anyone behind. This is the only way Utah will indeed be a better place!

https://www.oliviaforutah.com