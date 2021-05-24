The importance of those pregnancy baby kicks, and Pink steals the show at the Billboard Music Awards

- On Good Things Utah this morning – For so many of us, the moment we hit our second trimester in pregnancy, we start wondering, when can you feel the baby kick? and what does baby kicking feel like? It’s such a unique (and weird but awesome) part of pregnancy! And it’s a special moment when you realize for the first time, no, that isn’t just your stomach rumbling-the baby really is kicking you! Fast forward a few weeks and there will be no space left for doubt. In fact, it very well may feel like those baby kicks are strong enough to throw you off balance. Diana Spalding, MSN, CNM shares that babies move in the womb starting very early in pregnancy, but it takes a little while before the baby is big enough for you to feel the movement. “Some people can start to feel baby kicks at 16 weeks, but often it happens later than that, maybe at 20 weeks or so.” If you are ever worried about your baby’s movement, talk to your provider right away.
Plus, if you've ever found yourself wondering how to get back to sleep in the middle of the night, you're not the only one. According to the NHS, many of us will suffer from disturbed sleep at some point in our lives. Medically, not being able to get back to sleep at night is known as sleep-maintenance insomnia. And for those who suffer from it, even investing in the best pillow or spritzing the most calming sleep mist can still fail to have them dozing back off. Nicea has tips to help you catch those zzzzz's even if it's 3 am!
And to all the single ladies out there, do you ever wear a ring on that wedding finger? Mindy Kaling is putting engagement rumors to rest, after she was photographed wearing a huge sparkler on her left ring finger. "Normalize unmarried women wearing rings on their ring finger without a hubbub," the actress tweeted on Friday. This week, the internet went into detective mode when Kaling was spotted leaving a Santa Monica, Calif. restaurant wearing a ring on that finger.
Plus, singer Pink and her 9 year old daughter stole the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night! Pink received the Icon Award and proved just how deserving she really is when she hit the stage that same night. With her daughter, Willow, at her side, her performance had fans totally in their feels.
