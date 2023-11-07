NSCA certified fitness trainer Eraldo Maglara talks total body health and wellness, starting by showing us a red light therapy full body mat. This product focuses on overall health and wellness by relaxing you, getting rid of inflamation, and helping joint pain.

Eraldo says stretching is crucial, and we can take advantage by simply stretching while brushing teeth, running errands, and in moments when we’re waiting in a line. Grab a shopping cart, and move your body.

And of course, sleeping and eating well are important to rejuvenate your mind and body for the next day.

“The Real Fountain of Youth” written by Eraldo is full of lifestyle changes for productive longevity.

Grab your copy and learn more: www.eraldomaglara.com and @eraldomaglara