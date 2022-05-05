What is self care? Author, and host of the Denmother podcast Kyriaki was in studio to tell us!

It’s anything that helps you to feel your best physically,mentally and/or emotionally.

●Self care doesn’t have to look a specific way, as long as it makes you feel good. It could be a mani/pedi with friends, it could be sitting alone in silence and reading a book.

●Self care can look different in different moments, it’swhatever you need at any given moment to recharge.

Why should we practice self care?

●Self care is not selfish!

●You can not be your best mom self unless you are rested, energized and hopeful.How to prioritize self care when mom life is so busy?

1.Schedule it! Plan something for yourself daily, weekly, monthly and yearly that gives you life.

●Daily could be a simple chai tea and 5 minutes of silence in the morning.

●Weekly could be a hike or a coffee date with a friend.

●Monthly could be that mani/pedi.

●Yearly could be something big like a solo retreat or trip with friends.

2.Look at relationships

●Some relationships can drain you and take more than they give. If this is true for you, take care of yourself by creating boundaries around that relationship until if/when you’re able to devote more energy to it.

3.Clear the Cobwebs

●Clearing out anything that is weighing on your mental load or causing you stress can be an act of self care.

●This could be finally organizing the garage, setting up that work meeting, etc. Get it done, get it off your mind.

Kyriaki is hosting a Mother’s Day Giveaway! Follow @the_kyriaki and DM her: #MothersDayGiveaway by May 6th to be entered to win a $50 candle making experience! The winner will be notified the day after Mother’s Day!