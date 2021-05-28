The importance of reading to kids

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

After more than a year of online school for most kids, it’s good to take time away from screens.

Tim Carter, Owner of Discovery Tree Academy joins us to shift our focus to reading.

Tim shares why it is important to read to kids. He says that it is never too young to start reading to your children. Reading helps children communicate better, encourages them to understand social situations, and language development plays a huge role in reading. Parents can see that reading can aid children to communicate more effectively with adults as well. Parents can encourage their children to read

Short-Term Benefits:

-Creativity

-Passion

-Imagination

Long-Term Benefits:

-Language development

-Vocabulary increases

-Aids in fine motor skills and gross motor skills

Overall it creates a connection with a world that we and our children are often not exposed to.

Tim says that at his academy they are always incorporating books in all their lessons, and exercises.

Find Tim online, and FB.