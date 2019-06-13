The importance of man care

Self care is not just for women. Man care is a real thing! Mizz J joined us to share tips for the men in our lives to keep them looking fine!

Mizz J let us know that exfoliating is not just for women, it’s important for men too! Men also have very tough skin that needs to stay moisturized. When you are in doubt, seek a dermatologist and ask them about it.

With Father’s Day just around the corner it is the perfect time to teach the men in your life about man care. If you have any questions or need some inspiration, follow Mizz J on Instagram: @mua_mizz_j or email her at beyoutifulmakeupbymizzj@gmail.com

Now that we’ve covered skin care, don’t forget your hair care!

What many men seem to forget is that the beard is also hair that needs the same amount of care. Romone Vaughn from Brickyard Barber Shop showed us his impressive barber skills and how to best maintain your face fur in between appointments.

Leave most of the work to Romone… he’s the pro, after all. In his appointments, he trims out the beard and makes it smooth. He knows no two beards or faces are the same, so he makes sure to form them perfectly to each client’s features.

Romone recommends that clients brush and condition their beards before they see him next. By keeping up with their beards, men can keep them looking and feeling great!

Learn more at facebook.com/brickyardbarbers or @brickyardbarbershop on Instagram.





