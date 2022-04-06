Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood – a patient battling cancer, a car accident victim or a parent experiencing a difficult childbirth. Sheri Van Bibber from Red Cross Utah joined hour two of GTU to share the importance of blood donation and the constant need for blood.

April is National Volunteer Month. The Red Cross celebrates volunteer donors, who are the only source of blood, platelets, and plasma for those in need. This spring, it’s critically important the American Red Cross maintains a readily available blood supply for patients.

Each year, nearly 2.5 million generous people donate blood and platelets through the Red Cross. Over 40% of lifesaving blood needed throughout the United States comes from the American Red Cross – That percentage is much higher here in Utah. Most of the hospitals throughout our great state aren’t necessarily relying on the American Red Cross. They are relying on Utah communities to make sure the blood is there.

The Red Cross depends on volunteer donors to collect about 12,500 blood donations and nearly 3,000 platelet donations every day. Together, we can continue to ensure lifesaving blood is available wherever and whenever it is needed.

By making an appointment to give in April, donors have the chance to come off the bench and help ensure all patients won’t have to wait for lifesaving care. Patients who donate April 1-18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

All who come to donate between April 19-May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and automatically be entered to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, thanks to Suburban Propane. Details available at rcblood.org/camper.

For more information

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The health and safety of everyone attending Red Cross blood drives across the country is a priority. The Red Cross requires all blood donors, staff and others at our blood drives and donation centers to wear face masks regardless of their vaccination status.

Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood and platelets. Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they receive is important in determining blood donation eligibility.