PARK CITY, UTAH — Discovering your own style when it comes to your home can be tricky, but Franky Hernandez and Tam Taggart, Owners of Studio Interiors & Co, have tips to help break it down. They joined us on the show today to share how knowing your "WHY" can help guide your decision making.

You can begin by asking yourself what is your intention for the space. When looking for inspiration in photos you find online- you can consider what element it is that you like about the photo, and combine it with the function you need the space to serve. They explained how you can gain inspiration that feels true to you and center the rest of the space around that. This can be a piece of art, a color, a unique furniture piece, or a light fixture. Lastly, follow your intuition, and don’t worry about trends. This creates contrast for an interesting space. This creates juxtaposition of textures and materials.

Studio Interiors & Co, located in Park City, is boutique interior design firm. They will have a full series on defining your personal style launching on their Youtube channel soon! For more information visit www.studiointeriorsutah.com and follow along on Instagram @studiointeriorsco