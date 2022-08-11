Ever wondered how those power couples keep their relationship thriving? McCall and Collin Hopkins are say the key is to keep dating, married or not married.

They share three tips to that can give you more confidence and strengthen your relationships.

First, daily check ins. Whether this is through text or call, daily check ins help you stay in touch with the other person and know whats going on in their lives. Second, No Screens Monday. Having a day with no distractions from technology is essential for getting to know one another better. Lastly, consistent date nights. While it can be hard to plan date nights, it adds variety to relationships and gives you a different environment to bond in.

The Hopkins are apart of a Formal Adult Prom from September 23rd from 7-10pm in Sandy.

For more, follow @theaveragedaters