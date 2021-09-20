The importance of Constitution Day

September 17th marks an important day in history, the day the United States Constitution was signed. Live with Nicea and Surae, U.S. Senate Candidate, Becky Edwards, puts the hosts to the test with questions from the U.S. Naturalization Test. She hopes to educate viewers about Constitution Day and bring awareness to the importance of civic education.

“Constitution Day is a commemoration of the signing of the Constitution,” said Edwards as she informs us about the citizenship process. When someone goes through the naturalization process, there are 10 civics questions asked during an oral examination. These 10 questions are randomly chosen from a list of 100. Applicants must answer 6 of the 10 questions correctly to pass.

“Civic engagement is all about making your voice heard,” Edwards remarked as she talked about the importance of voting, joining a civic organization, running for political office, and many more.