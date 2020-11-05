The impact of screen time on teenage girls

- On Good Things Utah today – If you’re worried about your kids’ mental health, particularly because of the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing mandates, less screen time and more extracurricular activities will help, says a new study. We’ll tell you why girls in particular are impacted.
- Plus, Meghan Markle casts her first vote as a royal, find out why that is such a significant act.
- And new research says postpartum depression can last up to three years after the birth of a baby. This contradicts earlier thoughts that the depression was more short term. We have reaction from moms.
- Finally, Surae shows us the best herbal teas for migraine sufferers.
- At the end of the show, were you a fan of Saved By The Bell? There is a noteworthy face missing in the reboot. We’ll tell you why Screech will not be making his come back on the newly updated show. Hope you join us for a Thursday edition of GTU.