The House That SHE Built is the first of it’s kind in the nation

It’s an all-woman-built home going up in Utah, and the first of it’s kind in the nation! The home broke ground on September 18th, managed and built by skilled tradeswomen, including those in construction management, architecture, engineering, electrical, plumbing, building trades, design, and landscaping.

Natalie Miles, chairwoman for securing all donated materials for the home, designer of the exterior paid us a visit today to tell us all about it. Backed by Utah’s chapter of NAHB, National Association of Homebuilders, and its Professional Women in Building.

The home is part of the new master-planned community Wander in Saratoga Springs. The lot is provided (deeply discounted) by Oakwood Homes, homebuilder of Wander. The interior is being designed and built for family functionality, from a woman’s perspective! It includes 3,200 square-foot, two-story home with finished basement. Children’s play are, serene master master bedroom retreat, chef’s kitchen, and gathering places throughout for friends and family.

The goals for the home was to educate and inspire women and girls on the career possibilities that lie within the construction industry. Construction is rewarding, a way to belong to a group dedicated to helping fulfill a family’s dreams! You can make an excellent living in construction. Utah has a labor shortage in construction; bringing women in is a great way to fill it.

Home proceeds will benefit many; home unveiling at the 2021 Utah Valley Parade of Homes. Proceeds go to: scholarships for women pursuing careers in construction management and trades. LifeStart Village, giving women and their children a new start, and future projects like this one.

For more information, visit utahpwb.com/the-house-that-she-built