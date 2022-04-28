- On GTU this morning – The hottest vacation spots in the US for this summer are… The public relations team at Expedia Group told Travel + Leisure by email that even though summer vacation homes on Vrbo, a vacation rental company owned by Expedia, are being snatched up earlier than ever — outpacing last summer by nearly 15 percent — there are still a handful of destinations where you can find a good deal. And that includes a last-minute trip to the beach. Expedia reports that there are several beach destinations across the U.S., from Hawaii and California to Alabama and Florida, that still have availability and good rates for last-minute travel in May. The five beachy destinations below still have an average daily rate (ADR) that’s under $400 a night or are showing prices that are comparable to the same timeframe in 2019. (That’s saying something considering that we’re in the midst of a travel surge.)
- Plus, one author says she likes to fancy herself a seasoned traveler: “So imagine my surprise when I learned I might be using the wrong term for a common type of luggage. Growing up, my parents always said “rollerboard” in reference to wheeled suitcase, and I followed suit. But on a recent text thread, I noticed a friend wrote “rollaboard,” prompting me to question everything I’ve ever believed. But fortunately, I’m not the only one who is confused. A very non-scientific online poll from 2010 found that 53% of respondents say “rollaboard,” 32% go with “rollerboard” and 15% “have no idea.” Still, officially speaking, which is it? Rollaboard? Rollerboard? Roll-aboard? Roll Aboard? Something else entirely? I turned to some experts ― and the vast archives of the internet ― to find out. “‘Roll aboard’ was the original term,” linguist and lexicographer Ben Zimmer told HuffPost. “‘Rollaboard’ was trademarked by Robert Plath for his company Travelpro in 1991, though luggage appeared under the brand name “Roll-Aboard” as early as 1985.”‘
- And is this strange? There’s a small but dedicated group of people out there who love to substitute orange juice for milk when eating cereal! According to the folks at Tropicana, something like 15 million folks from some of the county’s biggest cities have tried the combination. To reach this underserved demographic, the juice brand is dropping a cereal created to pair with orange juice. According to Tropicana, the same company that bought us toothpaste that doesn’t make orange juice taste bad, the new Tropicana Crunch cereal features honey almond clusters that are made to be drowned in orange juice. In an email to Thrillist, the brand said a Tropicana survey conducted by Wakefield Research revealed some surprising results. “Half of the adults who poured OJ over their cereal did so because they thought it looked like it would taste good,” the brand wrote, “and more than one in three who tried it did so because they love OJ and thought it would be a good combination.” So would you try it?
- At the end of the show – There are five bad habits that can actually reveal a lot about your hygiene! Your hygiene has a lot to do with your health and well-being. If you don’t already know it, poor hygiene can hurt you. Healthy personal habits can help you ward off illnesses and feel good about yourself. We are sharing the bad habits that you might be doing and have no idea? Hope you tune for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU.