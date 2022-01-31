The hottest new ice cream flavors and how to fight the ‘couch slouch’

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Little Debbie snacks are just as nostalgic as the idea of ice cream and cake on your birthday as a kid. Maybe that’s why Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream, which came out this past fall, had fans raving. Now, the snack-inspired ice cream is passing down the torch to a new line of Little Debbie-Inspired ice creams dropping next week. The snack brand paired with Hudsonville Ice Cream to create seven new flavors. For all of you Little Debbie lovers out there, the flavors are all the classics you know and love, from Oatmeal Creme Pie to Swiss Rolls. Surae tells us all the delicious flavors!
- Plus, you’re either the kind of person who peppers their texts with emojis, or you’re not. But if you’re in the former camp and somehow feel like there just aren’t quite enough emojis to adequately express how you feel, you’re in luck. Apple users are about to get a new batch of emojis, including a melting face and lip-biting one. The new iOS 15.4 is set to include 37 new emojis as well as variations of emojis that already exist. The updated operating system is currently still in beta.
- And bad news for wing lovers. Americans are expected to consume nearly 1.42 billion wings during Super Bowl LV, according to the National Chicken Council, and can expect to pay more for them. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest chicken retail report, the price of chicken wings per pound, is up by more than $1 compared to the same time last year. An eight-piece order of wings has increased by nearly $3 on average from last year, according to the USDA.
- Finally, you have to see the purchase that both Deena and Surae made over the weekend… matching Crocs! So will you try the Easter egg colored fuzzy footwear? The ladies are hoping to talk you into it!
- At the end of the show – If you work from the couch or have a Netflix binge in your future, here’s how to combat stiffness and pain. During the cold winter months we spend more time curled up on the couch. We put on our favorite sweats and assume the position: rounding our shoulders, hunching our backs and becoming one with the couch. This typical poor posture — which I like to call “couch slouch” — may feel comfortable, but it can actually lead to shoulder and back pain and overall stiffness in the body. But there are stretches you can do to combat the strain that this posture puts on the body. I’ve created a stretching routine that you can perform from the comfort of your couch. You can even keep the TV on! Click here for more: https://www.today.com/health/diet-fitness/couch-stretches-rcna13953 and tune in as Surae stretches us through this Hot Topic and so much more, this morning on GTU.