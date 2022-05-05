- On Good Things Utah this morning – Happy Cinco de Mayo! It’s a complicated “holiday.” While the May 5 event refers to the Mexican army’s victory over France during the Franco-Mexican War in 1862, it’s not widely celebrated in Mexico. For many, however—especially in the United States—it’s become a day that people celebrate with Mexican food and margaritas. For the occasion, restaurant chains and brands are offering deals on tacos and drinks so you can partake respectfully.
- Chili’s: The deal: $5 drink specials all day on May 5. Get $5 drinks all day long at Chili’s, from classic Presidente beers to Cuervo Blue to Frosé ‘Ritas to select draft imports.
- Chipotle: The deal: free delivery through May 6 with promo code DELIVER. The fast-casual Mexican chain is offering free delivery all week. All you have to do is enter the promo code DELIVER at checkout to receive a $0 delivery fee through May 6. Tune in for more great deals!
- Plus, it’s perfect timing for the deals, as shoppers pay more for anything from coffee to ketchup, some retailers have started to cut or cap the price of hundreds of products as they compete for customers and set themselves up to do battle in negotiations with major packaged food makers. Eurostat said on Friday that euro zone inflation for food, alcohol and tobacco rose by 6.4% in April versus last year, compared with a 5% increase in March, as the rising cost of living in Europe extends beyond expensive energy. The head of Leclerc, France’s biggest retailer by market share, on Tuesday said it would identify the 120 items consumers buy most, including toilet paper, soap, rice and pasta, and create a “shield” whereby Leclerc will guarantee the price of those items from May 4 until July. Price increases have been anywhere between 6% and 20%.
- And let’s talk intimacy now, one sex therapist says when couples come to see me for relationship advice, with their first complaint being that they haven’t had sex in several months, there is palpable tension. They panic and search for reasons why. When sex is going well, it is 5 percent of the relationship. However, when sex isn’t going well, it may become 95 percent of the relationship. A study reported in the Daily Mail suggested that more important than sex for a couple’s happiness and health is cuddling. Cuddling provides many benefits besides a sense of security and closeness. It also provides stimulus to our olfactory centers (the smell of our partner makes us feel loved) and our touch centers, and it helps to release oxytocin (the feel-good hormone that helps us feel love toward our partner). Cuddling also provides another form of communication that sexual intercourse doesn’t. It allows us to feel closer without draining our energy. Sometimes the best communication happens when couples are holding one another. If you want to know more click here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/relationships/the-relationship-strategy-that-will-save-your-marriage-and-no-its-not-about-sex/ar-AAWTCMB and tune in for more fun Hot Topics on a Thursday edition of GTU.
