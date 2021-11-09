The hottest holiday toys for 2021 and would Utahns rather walk or drive?

- On GTU Hour 2 – Ahead of the holiday season, one judge in Georgia is giving parents a way out of the annual Elf on the Shelf games. On Nov. 4, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard tweeted the breaking news. “Tired of living in Elf on the Shelf tyranny? Not looking forward to the Elf forgetting to move and causing your kids emotional distress?” he wrote alongside a facetious order he filed in court. “I am a public servant and will take the heat for you. My gift to tired parents. P.S. – If you love your elf, keep your elf. No contempts.” The order jokingly banishes the Christmas tradition of Elf on the Shelf in Cobb County.
- Plus, how about doing away with gifts this year? Angie Wipf, a decluttering expert and mom of 8, has gone viral after sharing on Instagram that she no longer buys her kids Xmas presents. Instead, she’s created an entirely new system of gift-giving that’s far less expensive and puts the emphasis on family traditions instead of just physical gifts. According to the Canadian mom, her kids are happier than ever, she’s saving a ton of money, and it’s all helping keep their home clutter-free. Anyone living with a larger family knows that the issue isn’t always about money, rather, spending quality family time together and having enough space to move around.
- And Surae shows us four of the hottest toys that are already flying off the shelves this holiday season, and if you are hoping for shoes and lipstick for Christmas, better buy now. Big brands including Etsy, Ralph Lauren and mall operator Tanger are spending more on marketing and using other tactics to spur holiday sales as they bet on shoppers venturing out after last year’s COVID lockdowns. Even so, soaring costs to ship goods and hire workers mean customers will likely find leaner inventories and higher prices for products ranging from lipstick to stilettos and clothing, companies told investors on recent earnings calls.
- In our GTU Parenting Moment, authorities were able to find a missing 16-year-old girl after she caught the attention of a driver by using hand gestures popularized on the social media platform TikTok. According to the Laurel County sheriff’s office in Kentucky, the girl was inside a silver colored Toyota car when the driver saw her using hand signals known on TikTok “to represent violence at home – I need help – domestic violence.” After recognizing what the signals meant and seeing that the teen “appeared to be in distress,” the driver called 911, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Because of quick thinking, this story fortunately had a happy ending.
- Plus, to help educate kids about the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage them to get it, Big Bird from “Sesame Street” announced that he just got the shot and is feeling great about it. “I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!” Big Bird tweeted over the weekend, breaking a months-long hiatus on the social media site. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.” The beloved character also revealed something he recently found out, which is “I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!”
- And at the end of the show – would you rather walk or drive to a five minutes away destination? Utahns say… drive! A study of 3,394 respondents by BarBend.com, the world’s leading strength training resource and news outlet, shows that we are willing to take the easiest route to get somewhere, the path of least resistance. They discovered that, if given a binary choice. Almost 1 in 3 (29%) Utahns admit they’d rather drive, than walk to a destination that’s a mere 5-minute walk away. This compares to a national average of 32%. Hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.