The hottest Halloween decoration this year is a massive skeleton

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

On Good Things Utah today – Kids say the funniest things! We thought we would start Friday’s show by laughing at all the things our children say that we DON’T correct because it makes us smile.

Plus, the hottest Halloween accessory is absolutely huge! We’ll show you what customers are grabbing at Home Depot to decorate their homes… we’re just wondering where the heck you’re going to store it in November?

And speaking of Halloween, we’ll show you the costumes that Disney may not approve of? It’s the Disney characters, lingerie style! Oh boy, I don’t think Belle ever pictured herself looking quite like this…

Finally, are you superstitious? What does a full moon mean for you, your kids and your pets? We have the spooky details.

At the end of the show, people with certain names may be more susceptible to accidents, according to new data compiled by Uplift Legal Funding. The lawsuit loan-funding service recently released its findings on its website, listing the top 10 names of men and women who are considered the “clumsiest” and “most accident-prone.”

Kyle topped the list of male names, with Blake, Brian, Ryan and Daniel falling behind in second through fifth place, according to the data. Also in the top 10 for male names were Mark, Bob, Samuel, William and James.

If you’d like to see the women’s list, click here: https://whdh.com/news/people-with-these-names-are-clumsiest-most-accident-prone-in-america-data-shows/#:~:text=(WHDH)%20%E2%80%94%20A%20pre%2D,and%20women%20in%20the%20country.