The hottest hairstyle of the spring is a shaggy bob

- On Good Things Utah this morning – The world of hair possibilities has opened back up, and we couldn’t be more excited to have our mop chopped and curated by the pros. Two styles in particular are tipped to headline this summer. The first is the bob-no surprises there. It’s chic, it’s simple, and it’s refreshing to be able to see our shoulders again after all that regrowth. The second style is the shag-basically sexy bed-head texture that offers oomph at the crown. But there is another style we could consider…and that’s mashing the two together. Typically, bobs don’t have too much in the way of layering going on around the crown, but the shaggy bob inspirits hair with the rock-and-roll attitude and texture of a shag, alongside the shorter, fresher collarbone-baring length of a bob.
- Plus, Peloton shares fell more than 7% Monday following an “urgent warning” from the United States government telling owners of the company’s Tread+ to stop using the machine. On Saturday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has become aware of 39 accidents involving the $4,295 treadmill, including “multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under” the machine. The CPSC said it’s urging customers with small children and pets to stop using the machine immediately. A child died in March in an incident involving the machine. We’ll tell you the reaction from Peloton this morning.
- And speaking of exercise, an early morning workout can be refreshing or feel like torture – it all depends on a person’s sleep chronotype, the natural inclination to slumber at a particular time during a 24-hour period. “Morning larks” rise with the sun and retire way before midnight; “night owls” love to sleep in and go to bed late – when given the chance. Many people fall somewhere in between. Our night owl Nicea has tips on how to get the most out of working out in the evening. Hope you join us this morning for a Tuesday edition of GTU!