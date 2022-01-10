The hottest fashion trend for 2022 is a classy throwback

CENTRAL, Utah (ABC4) - A mother in Central has been charged with reckless endangerment and child abuse after being reported to the police by the father of the child.

According to court documents, at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, Washington County Sheriffs received a call from the father stating that the mother of his child, who was with their one-year-old son, had parked her truck at his residence but was nowhere to be found, and spotted the baby's car seat and blanket on the ground outside of the truck.