The hottest dress of summer is all about smocking

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Although the box office has yet to fully recover from the pandemic, at least one studio has good reason to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend. Universal Pictures currently has the top three films at the domestic box office with “F9,” “The Boss Baby: Family Business” and “The Forever Purge,” according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first time that’s happened for Universal since 1989, when the studio had “Sea of Love,” “Parenthood” and “Uncle Buck” topping the charts, and the first time for any studio since 2005.
- Plus, while many of us spent Sunday enjoying grilled food and watching fireworks light up the sky, Matthew McConaughey recorded a message of unity for his fellow Americans on the Fourth of July. And, in honor of Independence Day, the actor, producer and possible future politician took to Instagram to share it. Alright, alright, alright, so would you vote for him?
- And Blake Lively gave a delightful interview on styling herself and her red carpet fashion to The Handmaid’s Tale’s Sydney Sweeney for InStyle. The best tidbit she revealed was her party trick for when she wore Forever 21 on red carpets. When asked what designer she was wearing, she stopped saying it was Forever 21 and called it vintage instead!
- Finally, it’s not uncommon to see smocked dresses on toddlers and little girls. Princess Charlotte, for example, almost exclusively wore embroidered smocked dresses during her early public appearances (and caused many to sell out quite quickly): But lately, the style has become a popular choice for grown women as well. Smocking refers to the technique of gathering fabric and sewing it together in a way that lets the material stretch, and smocked dresses have roots in rural life dating back hundreds of years. But in the 2020s, we’re seeing them in the big city streets and high-rise apartments as well.
And at the end of the show, It happens to everyone: Someone introduces them self to you and then you promptly forget their name 10 seconds later. Or maybe your memory fails you in other ways on a regular basis in other ways. Say you're standing in the checkout line at Target staring at your full cart but can't remember the one thing you actually came in to buy. These memory lapses happen, but according to renowned brain health expert Gary Small, MD, the chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center and co-author of The Memory Bible, there are ways to train your brain so these type of slip-ups become less common.