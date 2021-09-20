The hottest back to school snacks for kids and their parents

Adam Cohen, otherwise known as the Snaxpert, came to our studio to discuss the latest and greatest snacks being sold at local grocery stores and online. If you’re looking for new and delicious snacks for your kids or yourself, these are the ones to try!

Cohen came prepared with a wide variety of sweet and savory snacks to display, and from the packaging to the flavors, all looked and tasted incredible. Here are some of the featured brands on GTU: Candy Pop, Cookie Pop, Penne Straws, Brownie Brittle, and Brad’s Plant-Based products. (Nicea loves the kale chips!)

Be sure to check out his website and Instagram to see all the different snacks the Snaxpert has to offer, just in time for back to school lunch packing. When you purchase, use the discount code SNACK UTAH to get 20 percent off!