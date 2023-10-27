It was a fun Friday with Spin Master Games! We got to see just how well we really know each other with a game based on the viral social media trend, “IYKYK”

If You Know You Know: A guessing game on how well you know your friends, co-workers, or family! This 18 + game for 4-6 players has you choosing an A, B, or C of what you believe the answer to be. Gather points, and see who comes out on top! There’s even a not safe for work version. Available at Amazon and Walmart.

Hedbanz Lightspeed is for ages 6+and 2-6 Players, this one makes a perfect Christmas gift for the family, and it’s easy to grab at Amazon, Target and Walmart. Everyone’s favorite quick question game of “What am I?” has rules change in a flash as your electronic headband lights up one of three colors: green (act out a scene), orange (answer questions fast) or blue (give three clues)!

Beat the Parents: Disney Edition: 8 and up with 4 players is yours for the taking when you shop Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Big Lots. A new spin on the popular kids vs. parents trivia game, wager a Disney movie everyone will have to watch if you win! Go head-to-head with active challenges, and drawing challenges to see who comes out on top!

spinmastergames.com @spinmastergames