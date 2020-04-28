The Hogle Zoo needs your help!

It’s awfully quiet at the Hogle Zoo right now. Like you, the Zoo is anxious to get back to normal so they can all celebrate wildlife. There are many ways you can continue to support the Hogle Zoo while they are closed.

You can be certain the animals at the Hogle Zoo will continue to receive top-notch care by their committed staff. As a non-profit, they rely on ticket sales, donations, events, train and carousel rides, members, and guests to help support the animals, staff, and Zoo operations.

If you are able to do make a donation of any sort, please consider a donation to help them get through this uncertain time while they are closed to the public.

Visit Hogle Zoo not to make a donation!

This story contains sponsored content.