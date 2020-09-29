The Hog Wallow Pub is one of SLC’s most eclectic bars

Right across from The Old Mill, nestled in among the trees is a cozy gem of a spot for dinner and drinks, The Hog Wallow Pub. The inside is warm and inviting, and the outdoor patio set among the trees will make you feel like you’ve escaped. The service is always top notch, and you’re sure to put The Hog Wallow on your list of local favorites!



They were today’s Save the Faves, and we loved sampling:

Ribs and Wings Basket, including house smoked wings and baby back ribs

Cuban sandwich, capicola, house smoked pulled pork, pickles, Dijon mustard, queso fresco

Johnny Cash Burger, Freshly ground 7 oz. Niman Ranch beef patty, onion rings, jalapeños, cherry peppers, bacon, provolone, BBQ sauce, sriracha, lettuce, tomato

The Hog Wallow Pub is one of Salt Lake valley’s most eclectic bars with a diverse crowd that ranges from 21 year-old snow boarders, to retirees who meet friends weekly! It is the perfect stop after hiking or skiing up one of our canyons or as a mid ride stop on your Harley. The patio is consistently rated as one of the valley’s best.

Also known as one of the best venues to watch local and non-local music, there is live music five nights a week, although during COVID they have limited to small acts on Friday and Saturday nights with appropriate social distancing to keep the staff, performers, and attendees safe.



Open daily at noon for dine-in or pickup. Take advantage of 25% of all food Monday through Thursday as part of the #ShopInUtah program! The Hog Wallow is a 21 and older establishment. Full menu at www.thehogwallow.com

Pay them a visit at 3200 E Big Cottonwood Canyon Road

