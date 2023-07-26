SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The hills are definitely alive right now in Sundance thanks to the iconic Sound of Music. This production will have you singing with joy and leaving with excitement. In partnership with UVU, Sundance is putting on its sixteenth year of summer theater productions.

The mountain setting creates an unbelievable setting to experience the magic of the Sound of Music. The show runs Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from now to August 12th, with a bonus show on Tuesday August 8th. The play starts at 8 and its run time is two hours and forty minutes. For more information visit their website.