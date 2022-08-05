- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – There are more bizarre ways to score a job interview than you may think. Tiktok user @swedishswan is proving this to be true. In a video that has since been viewed over 5 million times, she shares her hilarious story of how she used a meme to land a job interview. The woman responded with a meme to a rejection letter. The woman shares she woke up to the unfortunate news one morning, receiving an email from a company she had applied to work at to let her know they would not be moving forward with her application. Having had enough of silently accepting rejections, the TikToker decided she was going to try a new approach with this email. “I really kinda wanted this job, so I took a lesson from Gen Z and I sent them back this,” she shares. She shows viewers a meme she sent to the company in response to her rejection — a popular meme that features a painting of Pope Leo X along with the phrase “Y tho” written in text across it. To her surprise, it worked! We’ll tell you the crazy thing that happened next.
- Plus, booking cheap flights is every traveler’s goal, but it’s not always easy to find deals to your ideal destination. Book at these times for low prices. Every traveler dreams of the moment they come across ultra-low airfare and snag a deal to their bucket-list destination. It can be challenging to find cheap flights, especially when the dates you want to book aren’t flexible or fall during peak season. The best way to score cheap airfare is to be selective about when to book and when to fly. These are the best times of the year to find budget flights to your dream destination:
- Black Friday
- Black Friday is well known for being the Friday before Thanksgiving when retailers across America slash their prices in the hopes of boosting sales. Lucky for travelers, this applies to many airlines as well, making this an ideal time to look for deals on airfare to many cities around the world. Many airlines offer discount codes specific to Black Friday that will enable passengers to receive a lower price at checkout. For the best deals on Black Friday, be flexible about travel dates and destinations.
- Cyber Monday
- Cyber Monday follows close on the heels of Black Friday and falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving every year. Often, retailers reduce their prices even further on Cyber Monday to clear out the deals that didn’t sell on Black Friday. Be prepared to get online early on Cyber Monday and search for the discount code necessary for the airline with which you want to book. Some major airlines known for offering Cyber Monday discounts are United Airlines, Air Canada, Air Transat, Delta, Icelandair, and WestJet.
- January (For Domestic Flights)
- There are certain months of the year when it’s also more affordable to book flights and travel due to lower demand. For Domestic Flights within the United States and Canada, travelers can expect to find reduced prices in the winter months. According to data from the Airlines Reporting Commission (ARC), domestic flights are 10% cheaper in January than they are in June.
- Black Friday
- And speaking of flying, the FAA is seeking suggestions from the public about the size of airplane seats. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will go further in establishing a minimum size for airplane seats, according to USA Today. Starting on August 3, the FAA opened a portal for public feedback about the size of airline seats. This forum follows a 2019 Congressional order for the FAA to set minimum dimensions for airline seating. “There are very real injuries that occur from sitting in seats that are not designed for human bodies.” Mica Endsley, the government relations chair at the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, said in an interview with USA Today.
- At the end of the show – Your body offers all sorts of clues about what’s going on inside it — if you know where to look. When it comes to being dehydrated, a quick skin pinch can be one way to find out if you’re losing more fluids than you’re taking in. That’s a danger on scorching August days when huge parts of the country are under heat advisories. The heat index is expected to reach 100 degrees or more in Texas, Ohio, Oklahoma and several other states on Wednesday. Dehydration means your body doesn’t have enough fluids to work properly, a potentially life-threatening condition, the National Library of Medicine warned. It can sneak up on you, so a verified TikTok user who identifies himself as Dr. Karan Raj, a surgical doctor with the U.K.’s National Health Service, posted a video pointing to the skin pinch, or skin turgor test, as a way of checking. Simply squeeze the skin on one of your finger knuckles for a moment, then let go. If you’re well hydrated, the skin will return to its original position immediately, Raj said. But if you’re dehydrated, it loses its elasticity and will stay in a pinched or “tented up” position for a moment, he added. We hope you join us for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.