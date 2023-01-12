Romy Sorensen of Romy’s Juice Spa was on set with us this morning to share the healing benefits of her juices. While she’s not a doctor, Romy has seen her product help ease disease, inflammation, and lift brain fog. The delicious juices are also diabetic friendly. We loved the flavors we tried!

Unicorn Blood: Beets, apples, cabbage, and strawberry

Tajin Sunrise: Carrots, orange, mango, and tajin Sseasoning

Green Goddess: Spinach, lime, celery, green, apple, parsley, green, mandarin, and cucumber

There are options for vegan, gluten free, dairy free, and natural sugar only. Juices can be used for weight loss, and cleansing. Romy has also just announced the launch of dog treats and chakra juice kits! You can even do loyalty subscriptions weekly or monthly.

Mention you saw Romy on Good Things Utah, and get $20 off three-day detox kits. BOGO in person at the store on M, W, F from 7am – 1pm.

Romy’s Juice Spa is located at 305 s. 850 e. #101b in Lehi also offered at all Waffle Love Stores and Yumz. Find her on Ubereats, Grubhub, and Doordash as well.

Romy’s Juice Spa on FB, IG, and online romysjuicespa.com