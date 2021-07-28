The handmade jewelry of Muse Supply

It was the beginning of 2021 when London Chandler decided it was time to take the huge leap of leaving her 9 -5 to follow her passion and launch Muse Supply. With two years of experience working in ecommerce and fashion, she runs Muse Supply completely on her own!

London tells us she can’t imagine doing anything else. Growing up, she made jewelry with her mom and had continued to make necklaces and earrings for friends and family as gifts throughout the years. The first collection she dropped was completely handmade. As her business has grown, she still makes about 50% of her pieces and the rest she designs and works with manufacturers.

With the goal in mind to create a brand that sells trendy and affordable jewelry and accessories, she loves following trends, and finding new ways to accessorize. London currently carries a selection of Necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, sunglasses, and hair claws. She’s also working on expanding her merchandise.

London is offering a code for GTU viewers! Use MUSE15 for 15% off. Hop online www.themusesupply.com and IG @themusesupply

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

