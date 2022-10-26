SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Makeup artist Heather Shelton explained how to do the Medusa makeup. Using matt eyeshadow, Shelton brushes a deep green in the contour of the skin. Begin filling the colors in adding shades of green to the rest of the skin. Put gold highlights on the skin, then add scales using a stencil and more green eyeshadow. Check out her Instagram to see her transformations.

Shelton said that the key to Halloween is to be creative. If you don’t have a costume, make one! Some spooky makeup and a simple costume can spice up your Halloween game.

Throughout the show, Shelton transforms her model into Medusa using scale stencils, wigs, jewelry and a dress. Amazon, she said, has so many easy and affordable options.

Instagram: @redscarlettmakeup

Facebook: Red Scarlett Makeup Artistry

TikTok: @redscarlettmakeup

Website: https://www.redscarlettmakeupartistry.com/