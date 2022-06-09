- On Good Things Utah this morning – It was a late night for most of our crew! They all danced like it’s 1986 at the MixTape Tour in downtown Salt Lake City with New Kids On The Block as the headliner. The ladies brought pictures, video and they can’t wait to tell you their favorite moments!
- Plus, it’s getting warm out there so if you are getting out those kiddie pools, there is a brilliant hack on TIkTok that will show you how to warm up the water. How cool is this!? Apparently applying black plastic garbage bags in your child’s kiddie pool will absorb heat and transfer it to the pool water, warming it up quickly and making it easy for your child to easily adjust to the pool water. This is such a great idea! One viewer @elizabethmouleart in the comments suggested to place a hula hoop inside the black trash bag and tie it, to ensure the bag stays in place inside the pool. That’s such a great idea and makes the hack even more effective!
- And we show you the hottest maxi dress for the summer on Amazon and the nail color that is currently trending at every salon. It’s a deep, rich blue, somewhere along the lines of Frida Kahlo’s La Casa Azul and International Klein Blue, a shade first created, and hence named after, artist Yves Klein. When the author sat down, she told my nail artist about the post, rifling through my phone to find the photo so I could refer to the hue. Before I could even pull it up, she said, “You don’t have to find the photo. I bet I know what blue it is.” She came back with a bottle of the exact cobalt, electric, Klein-ish blue shade. We have all the options to show you this morning.
- At the end of the show – Are you petting your dog the “right way”? Deena tells us if you are only scratching behind the ears, that may not be the best spot. Tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on a busy episode of GTU.