The GTU hosts Save the Faves!

When the governor asks us to help support local by trying our best to order takeout from our favorite tasty restaurants three times each week, we do our part! In our special series, Save the Faves, our hosts show and tell their favorite spots to dine!

Nicea’s picks: Orange Peel for top notch smoothies, Zupas for chicken enchilada soup, Pizzeria Limone who is currently offering take-and-bake options, Zao, Swig, and Great Harvest.

Brian’s pick: Lone Star Taqueria, which is in his top three restaurants in all of Utah.

Surae’s pick: Swig, with a menu so vast, her and her kids had a blast deciding what to try.

Regan’s pick: Five Seed in Park City, for their shrimp tacos and avocado toast.

Support your favorite local eating establishment, and do your part to Save the Faves! Have a suggestion of a restaurant to highlight? Let us know!