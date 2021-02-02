The grocery store hack that will change the way you shop

- On Good Things Utah today – If you are tired of bagging your own groceries, then tune in for this TikTok find – a man has gone viral for his post about putting groceries in laundry baskets instead of the traditional paper or plastic. We have his groundbreaking shopping advice.
- Plus, fans are reacting this morning to the shocking passing of Dustin Diamond, the former “Saved by the Bell” star known for playing nerdy Samuel “Screech” Powers on the popular ’90s Saturday morning NBC comedy. He was just 44 years old. Roger Paul, a spokesperson for the actor says, “We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful. “
- And remember the baby boom we all thought would happen because of all the quarantine time? Apparently the opposite has occurred. Five U.S. states have just provided monthly birth data through December — Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii and Ohio — and their reports show large declines nine months after Covid-19 was declared a national emergency. More than 50,000 fewer births occurred in these states in 2020 compared with a year earlier.
- Plus, it’s Black History Month and to celebrate Apple just released a new watch. We’ll tell you why it’s so significant. And what would happen if you put your phone down for a day? A week? One woman is sharing her experience that she says was “life changing”! Hope you join us for the first hour of GTU.