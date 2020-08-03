The Green Pig Pub turns 11!

The Green Pig Pub is celebrating their 11th anniversary today, so we were extra excited to have them as today’s “Save the Faves”. We got to sample some of the tastiest items on the menu:





31st East Avocado Rolls: House made eggrolls, filled with chicken, bacon, black beans, avocado, tomato, cheddar & jack cheese. Served with jalapeno ranch or chipotle ranch.



Impossible Burger: Impossible patty, chao cheese, sauteed onions, vegan mayo, spring mix on a toasted ciabatta bun. Choice of fries, soup, salad or pasta salad.



Blackened Salmon Tacos: Blackened salmon served in 3 warm flour tortillas, topped with chipotle aioli, Coleslaw, green & red onion, tomato, queso fresco & cilantro. Served with fresh lime wedges & blackberry jalapeno sauce.



Cubano: Marinated shredded pork with grilled ham, swiss cheese & pickles, with roasted garlic mayo on a toasted baguette. Choice of fries, soup, salad or pasta salad.



The Green Pig Pub is located at 31 East 400 south SLC. 801-532-7441

Open 11am to 1am 7 days a week for dine-in, take-out, uber eats & grub hub. Social Distancing is going very well, keeping staff and patrons safe. The team is sanitizing all chairs and tables after every customer!

Green Pig offers an amazing bar, and omni and vegan meals! There is brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 2pm, $3 Bloody Marys and $3 Mimosas. Be sure and keep an eye out on facebook for everyday great food and drink specials!

www.greenpigpub.com