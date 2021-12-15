The great double sink debate and why you should pet your dog before you leave the house

UTAH (ABC4) - Although snow has been arriving in spades over the course of the last week, this year’s snowfall is still considered late to the game. Several local ski resorts were forced to push back opening dates due to lack of precipitation, and because of this, artificial snowmaking became the lifeline for this year’s lift lines.

2021/22 isn’t the first year the local resorts have had to rely on artificial snow to jump start the season, according to Chris Westover, director of operations at Snowbasin. Westover says he's learned to expect these ebbs and flows in snowfall during his 16 years working at the resort.