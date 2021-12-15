The great double sink debate and why you should pet your dog before you leave the house

- On GTU Hour 2 – This topic got our hosts heated this morning! When most people are house hunting or doing a bathroom renovation, the idea of having two bathroom sinks no doubt seems alluring — after all, does anyone really want to share precious sink space with a family member or roommate during harried mornings? It turns out that not everyone’s a fan of having some extra wiggle room, though. In fact, none other than Drew Barrymore herself hates a double sink.
- Plus, if it were up to our pups, we’d never leave the house. Unfortunately for most of us, that’s not an option. Instead, we steel ourselves for those big, sad eyes and promise to be back soon. Ironically, the trait humans love most about dogs (that they thrive on companionship) can also be one of the most difficult to manage. Separation anxiety is one of the most common behavioral tendencies in dogs. In fact, anywhere from 20 to 40% of pups can suffer from a degree of separation anxiety at some point in their lives. From training to medication, there are several ways to make your absences less painful for your dog. But, according to one study, sometimes all it takes is a pat on the head to reassure your precious pooch that you’re not abandoning him.
- And Kelly Clarkson is opening up about, and looking back, on life and parenting after divorce. The singer, producer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show recently sat down for radio host Delilah’s podcast, Love Someone with Delilah, where she spoke candidly about heartache and making difficult choices in life. Even though she’s been “divorced for a minute but separated for well over a year,” Clarkson says people are obsessed with setting her up. These days, however, she’s following her own advice and paying attention to red flags, and that includes within herself.
- Finally, there’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs! Reagan tells us why it’s so good to get spicy.
- At the end of the show – If 2020 was the year that would not end, 2021 felt like the year that ended before it really began. But despite such a speedy 365, this holiday season feels merry and bright, and unlike last New Year’s Eve, many us will finally be able to celebrate a fresh start with family and friends. So what should you wear this year? Reagan has the dresses you can still order on Amazon. Hope you tune in with us for a Wednesday edition of GTU Hour 2.