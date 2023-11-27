Jonnie Hartman, the artist behind The Grand America Hotel holiday window stroll shares her inspiration behind the windows this year, and shows us how to bring winter magic from the windows home with three crafts to do with the family.

The grand window stroll has a lot of creative hand made items by a team of local artists that make it special and unique. It’s free to the public, and if you find the kitten named “snowball” hiding in each window and answer where he’s hiding, you’re entered to win a free stay at Grand America!

Let us know if you try your hand at lunch bag snowflakes, swirl painted globe ornaments, and hand crafted snowballs.

Follow Jonnie Hartman at @jonniehartmanart and visit the grandamerica.com for more