The Grammy Awards move to Las Vegas and why the ‘solo movement’ is growing

- On GTU this morning – COVID continues to wreak havoc on awards season. The 64th annual Grammy Awards officially have a new date and location. After canceling plans to hold the awards ceremony on Jan. 31 due to COVID-19’s omicron variant, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the 2022 ceremony will now take place Sunday, April 3 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
- Plus,rapper Cardi B is giving back to her community following a deadly fire on Jan. 9 that left 17 dead and dozens homeless in the Bronx. New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City partnered with the Grammy winner, who grew up in the Bronx, to cover the burial expenses for each victim of the tragic fire in the high-rise. “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” the rapper said in a statement. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” she continued. “I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”
- And the “solo” movement is quickly becoming popular, especially among women who are tired of being told they need to settle down. It’s projected that 1 in 4 millennials will never tie the knot — and that’s absolutely OK. Recent studies show that getting married isn’t necessarily the key to happiness. Single people tend to exercise more, have more friends and are more likely to volunteer in their communities than married folks. Another study compared 10,000 women in their 70s and found that those who never married were physically healthier, less stressed and more optimistic than those who’d decided to get hitched. That’s why Peter McGraw, a 51-year-old behavioral economist, started an online community known as the “solo” movement that celebrates single life and rewrites the misconception that “singles are sad and lonely.”
- Finally, we’ve all been there — we’ve had a friend that no longer makes us feel welcome, or one that tested our boundaries a little too much. We’ve had friends that took advantage of us, and friends we’ve grown apart from. It’s a touchy thing to deal with, and many of us have completely ghosted a friend (or been ghosted ourselves) because it feels easier to handle ending a friendship that way. Tune in for more on this article or click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/let-friendship-slip-away/ Hope you join us for a fun Thursday on GTU Hour 1.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter