- On Good Things Utah this morning – No more birthday gifts? One author is making a case for why turning down gifts may benefit some moms. I thought designing the invitation for my daughter’s first birthday would be easy. I found a precious Winnie-the-Pooh template online and filled in the logistical date and time information, but my mouse hovered over the “add to cart” button. I was inviting everyone in my large extended family and a group of our closest friends, and my 11-month-old daughter — who was happy playing with tissue paper or a wooden spoon or even a piece of trash — didn’t need to receive 20 or more gifts. I wanted to add a phrase to the invitation that specifically told people not to bring presents, but I didn’t know how to say it politely. After an exhaustive internet search and multiple phone calls with friends who host parties frequently, I settled on the simple phrase “No gifts, please!” and hoped the use of an exclamation point would really drive the point home. After one more kid and four more years of birthdays, I’m still using that phrase, and, for the most part, it works. My kids do not receive or open presents at their parties. This is a good thing. Obviously, it’s less consumeristic and more environmentally friendly, but not over-gifting kids has benefits for both them and their parents.
- “Having so many gifts is not developmentally beneficial to a child,” Susan Newman, a social psychologist who has written more than 15 books in the relationship and parenting fields, tells Yahoo Life. A 2017 study found that children play better if they have fewer toys. Also, childhood is a time when parents should be focused on making memories with their kids. Newman believes birthday parties are a good way to do this. “Memories have more value than material gifts and what you’re trying to do even with the birthday parties is enlarge your child’s memory bank or fill your child’s memory bank with experiences,” she explains. We hope you tune in this morning for this Hot Topic and so much more on a Friday edition of GTU.
