- It’s quite the pairing! ABC’s the Golden Bachelor and Best Friends Animal Society right here in Utah. Patrick Theobald with Best Friends sat down with us this morning to talk about the unique partnership and how it’s helping senior animals in our state, including Maple Syrup the twenty two pound senior cat that everyone fell in love with on our set this morning.
- Theobald says folks at The Bachelor came to Best Friends and said they wanted to help get senior pets adopted and as part of that, the entire month any animal over the age of six has it’s adoption fee waived. Today is the last day of the promotion.
- “Kittens and puppies are so adorable, everyone loves them and they get adopted really quickly. Sometimes the senior pets get overlooked, because they are a little bit older, and they might have some health problems later in life. But they are also past the training stage. They aren’t going to chew on your furniture, they know their way around your home and they are more than ready to go home and live out their years with you,” Theobald says.
- Adoptions are now available at our Lifesaving Center at 2005 South 1100 East. Open daily 12:00-6:00. And don’t forget to check out the finale of The Golden Bachelor tonight on ABC4.
The Golden Bachelor is helping pets find homes right here in Utah
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
