- On Good Things Utah this morning – The ‘Golden Bachelor’ couple tells PEOPLE what to expect from the televised wedding (airing tonight) they planned in a matter of weeks — with plenty of help from their loved ones: “It’s been a family event!”
- Four just might be Theresa Nist’s lucky number. Her Golden Bachelor journey started on Aug. 4 (which also happened to be her birthday) and will come to its grand conclusion on Jan. 4, when she and retired restaurateur Gerry Turner tie the knot in a live, televised wedding special on ABC. The date also happens to be the birthday of Theresa’s daughter Jen.
- “I can’t believe it’s on her birthday, because it started on my birthday,” Theresa, 70, says. “We’re both on the fourth of the month; what are the chances?” Probably about the same odds of finding love on reality TV. Theresa, a financial services professional, stepped out of the limo at Bachelor Mansion on that August evening and showed Gerry, 72, her “birthday suit” — in actuality, a nude bodysuit. Later that night they shared a cupcake for her birthday. Theresa nabbed Gerry’s first one-on-one date, and weeks later he proposed with a 3.15-carat, princess-cut diamond ring from Neil Lane .
- Talking to PEOPLE four days before their wedding, Gerry and Theresa are cuddled up in their New Year’s Eve best in a New York City hotel room, preparing to ring in 2024 with Ryan Seacrest in Times Square. The couple — both parents of two who embarked on their Golden Bachelor journeys following the deaths of their spouses — went public with news of their engagement during The Golden Bachelor’s Nov. 30 finale. They’ve only had a matter of weeks to plan their wedding while also enjoying their first holiday season together, but they’ve received plenty of help from their families, especially Theresa’s daughter Jen, 39.
- “I can’t say enough about how wonderful she’s been,” Theresa gushes. “There are so many decisions to be made, and many, many times we weren’t available to give an answer, and she’s provided it. And then his daughters are involved, and my daughter’s talking to his daughters — it’s been a family event.”
- Many of Theresa and Gerry’s loved ones “want to say something, and we warmly welcome them saying things,” she says of the anticipated wedding speeches. “They all have something prepared. Some of it you will see, some of it you won’t see, but every single person is really involved.” Shockingly, Gerry and Theresa haven’t vetted the speeches to make sure they won’t be embarrassed on live TV.
- “Both of us are looking forward to some of the element of surprise,” he says. “If we get too involved and overplan, I don’t think there’ll be as much joy for us. We trust our children and their good judgment and the things that they’ve done in the past that reinforce their humor, their judgment, their sensitivity to our situation. To me, they have free rein. I’m really looking forward to when we see things unfold. I think that’ll be the greatest fun.”
