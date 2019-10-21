The girls are back in town

In honor of the show’s birthday, we brought in some of our old hosts. Michelle Money (2014-2017), Gretchen Jensen (2011-2014), Brianne Johnson (2010-2013), and Angie Larsen (2002-2011), all came back to recount their favorite memories on the show.

From broken juicers to bad haircuts, the memories came flooding in as soon as all the girls got back together. You can see the love all the women have for each other, and although hosts may come and go, the GTU family is forever.

It was fun having the girls back on the show to celebrate how far the show has come but none of it would be possible without our amazing viewers who support us. So we would like to give a huge thank you to all of you who watch us. Whether you’ve been with us since 2002 or if you’ve just started watching, thank you for all your support, from all of us here at GTU!