The Gallivan Center celebrates annual ‘Lights On!’ Celebration

‘Tis the season for holiday events and lights! On Friday, November 29, over 350,000 lights, including a 60 foot tree will illuminate the plaza at The Gallivan Center for its annual ‘Lights On!’ celebration.

Kristen Young, Marketing and Advertising Event Manager for The Gallivan Center joined us to share the festivities you can expect.

This wonderful celebration with family friendly activities, entertainment and ice skating is the perfect way to kick off the season. Plus, a visit with Santa Claus just in time to get those wishes in!

The evening’s events are planned according to the times below:

4:00pm: Public ice skating, DJ Jon Smith, Santa Claus visits, face painter, food & more!

5:00pm: Special appearances by the popular Frozen Princesses Anna and Elsa, among others

5:30pm: Countdown to holiday lights illuminating the plaza

6:10pm-12:00am: Public ice skating

Young said The Gallivan Center is also excited to host families from Millie’s Princess Foundation, a non-profit which offers support to families battling childhood cancer.

Their holiday lights are going green this season with help from Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky renewable energy program. Young shared that by supporting renewable energy to match the electricity powering the lights, Blue Sky customers are helping us reduce our carbon footprint by about the same amount as taking eight cars off of the road for a year or planting 1,000 trees.

Visit TheGallivanCenter.com or call (801) 535-6117 for more information on the event.

This story includes sponsored content.