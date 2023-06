SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Treat the man in your life to a spa day plus a haircut. Fellas Chop Shop is a barber shop with multiple locations around Utah. They specialize in men’s haircuts, beard trims and shaves. The Fellas Cut includes hot towel, shampoo, and a quick tutorial on how to style your new haircut. To experience this magical haircut, visit their website and instagram