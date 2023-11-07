- The one of a kind Friends Experience is now open in downtown Salt Lake City at the Gateway! Our own Nicea DeGering was able to get a sneak peak before the doors even opened the end of October, but also before the passing of Friend’s actor Matthew Perry. The Friends Experience had this to say about his recent passing: “Along with FRIENDS™ fans around the world, we are so saddened to hear of Matthew Perry’s passing. His exceptional talent brought so much joy and laughter and he will be deeply missed. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all his fans.”
- One of the ways to remember Perry and all of the Friends cast is to visit the interactive exhibit which is open now through the end of January. General Manager David Derrick tells us Salt Lake City was definitely at the top of the list to visit as the exhibit travels the world. “The show just resonates with families, young adults, generational, it just feels so perfect that Salt Lake City is the place to land.” Friends launched back in 1994, it ran for 10 seasons boasting 236 episodes and the sitcom still has an enduring connection after all these years with it’s fans. Derrick says the show is still popular because it’s about friends and family. It’s nostalgic
- The exhibit is a mix of fan-friendly props, along with Easter eggs only super fans will notice. You can walk through sets and feel like you are part of the cast. Derrick says, “It’s such a great playground to come and have an interactive experience celebrating one of the best shows in the history of television.” There is also a shop outside the Friends Experience where you can also buy show merchandise. The exhibit is open now through January 28, 2024 at the Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City.
- For ticket information visit: www.FriendsTheExperience.com/saltlakecity
